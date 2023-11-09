x
Spooky Sparta

HOLIDAY. Ghouls, goblins, kids and pets dress up for Halloween.

| 09 Nov 2023 | 11:39
    Devansh haunting the neighborhood. (Photo submitted by Smita Kar Saha)
Talulah, a little old lady ready to see trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Danielle Dunbar)

Isabella as a fairy and Matteo, the Pillsbury Dough Boy. (Photo submitted by Anthony Pietrontone)

Chloë lighting up Halloween. (Photo submitted by Camille D’Agati)

The Petershack family. (Photo submitted by Sharon Petershack)

Jordan ready for Halloween action. (Photo submitted by Joseph Mongiovi)

Kennedy and Foster ready for trick-or-treating. (Photo submitted by Nicole Pierson)

Marlene dressed as Rapunzel. (Photo submitted by Rachel Loveland)

Kellen and Remington take on Gotham City. (Photo submitted by Madison Washer)

Magnum and Shadow on the lookout for trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Val Egan)

Ariel and her dad. (Photo submitted by Mike McCarthy)

An officer patrolling the Sparta Trunk or Treat. (Photo submitted by Mike McCarthy)