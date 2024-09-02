x
Stanhope man wins Labor Day 5K

Sparta /
| 02 Sep 2024 | 05:20
    Participants start the Labor Day 5K in Sparta on Monday, Sept. 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Mark Minervini, 31, of Stanhope wins the 5K. His time was 17:15.67.
    Runners approach the finish line.
    About 250 runners take part in the 5K, which benefits the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and other local environmental initiatives and nonprofits.
    Stanhope man wins Labor Day 5K
    Runners stretch before the race.
    The law firm of Askin &amp; Hooker sponsors the seventh annual Labor Day 5K at the Lake Mohawk Plaza.
Mark Minervini, 31, of Stanhope won the Labor Day 5K run/walk Monday, Sept. 2 in Sparta. His time was 17:15.67.

Placing second was John Larkin, 35, of Sparta with a time of 17:34.72.

Christopher Moye, 44, of Oak Ridge was third with a time of 18:45.37.

Jessica Eiffert, 31, of Sparta was the first woman to place, coming in seventh with a time of 19:46.49.

About 250 people took part in the seventh annual event, which benefits the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and other local environmental initiatives and nonprofits.

It was organized by the Sparta law firm of Askin & Hooker.