State aid may grow 10.8% next year

State aid to the Sparta Township School District would increase 10.8 percent next year, according to the state budget introduced by Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., last month.

The district would receive $6,388,376 for the 2024-25 school year, up $624,897 from the amount it received for 2023-24.

Sparta would be among the 422 districts receiving more in state aid, compared with 137 districts set to see decreases. Aid to 15 districts would not change.

State aid to the district has grown recently because of increased enrollment.

According to figures released by the state Department of Education on Feb. 29, the district would receive $3,360,811 in special-education aid, $1,646,501 in equalization aid, $1,128,376 in transportation aid and $252,688 in security aid.

In his budget, Murphy added $908 million in grades K-12 formula aid to fully fund the state’s school funding formula for the first time since it was established in 2009.

The money is the single largest investment in his budget proposal.