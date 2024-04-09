Student to attend legal program this summer

Jasmyne Neves of Sparta will join outstanding students from across the nation this summer in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Intensive Law & Trial at Stanford Law School.

Intensive Law & Trial is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that allow students to explore their interests beyond the classroom.

Neves, a freshman in the Law & Public Safety program at Sussex County Technical School in Sparta, wants to be a lawyer. She was nominated to attend the program.

She is a consist High Honor Roll student and part of the Key Club, Drama Club, Student Council, Music Council, Newspaper Club, Quill Club and Book Club.

She is a volunteer at church and school functions, fundraisers and feeding the elderly.

“I am excited for Jasmyne Neves to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Jan Sikorsky, vice president, education at Envision.

“Intensive Law & Trial is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning.

“Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”

For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has run programs that enable students to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family, the largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States.