Students from 51 schools collect over 9,000 toys

Students from a record-breaking 51 schools in Sussex and Northern Warren counties collected more than 9,000 new, unwrapped toys in recent weeks as part of a friendly Stuff the Stocking competition to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive.

Each year, the winning school receives the Stuff the Stocking trophy along with a monetary donation to its activity fund. Second- and third-place schools also receive monetary awards. In 2025, organizers additionally presented a new trophy to the school collecting the most toys in Warren County.

Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School won the overall 2025 competition after collecting more than 1,800 toys, followed by Pope John Middle School and Ogdensburg Elementary. North Warren placed fifth overall but earned the inaugural Warren County Stuff the Stocking trophy. Great Meadows Middle School and the Washington School District finished second and third, respectively, in the Warren County contest.

Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for children and teens in Sussex and Northern Warren counties. In 2025, more than 2,300 children and teens received gifts through the Season of Hope Toy Shop.

“The holidays can be a challenging time for many families in our area, and many are experiencing unprecedented economic stress,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The overwhelming response by these students demonstrates to the families served by the Season of Hope Toy Shop that the community cares about them. Having children select toys for other children is a special way to celebrate the true meaning of the holiday season. Whether a school gathered fewer than 50 toys or more than 500, we are grateful to each student and school that participated and helped make the 2025 effort the most successful Stuff the Stocking contest to date.”

Additional Sussex County schools participating in the contest included Alpine Montessori, Byram Intermediate, Cedar Mountain, Florence M. Burd School, Franklin Borough School, Glen Meadows Middle School, Green Hills School, Halsted Middle School, Hardyston Middle School, High Point Regional High School, Kiddie Academy, Kittatinny Regional High School, Lafayette Township School, Lenape Valley Regional High School, Long Pond School, Lounsberry Hollow School, McKeown Elementary School, Montague Township School, Newton High School, Pope John XXIII High School, Rolling Hills School, Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School, Sparta Middle School, Stillwater Township School, Sussex Christian School, Sussex Middle School, Sussex Technical School, Valley Road School, Walnut Ridge Primary School and Wantage Elementary School.