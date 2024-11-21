Stuff the truck with food donations

Local First Hope Bank branches and the Andover Fire Department are collecting nonperishable food donations for the Sussex and Warren County food pantries through Dec. 16.

Donations may be dropped off at the Andover Township Fire Department, 625 Limecrest Road, or any First Hope Bank branch.

Items needed are cereal, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, meals in a can, soup, tuna, shelf-stable milk, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables, fruit juice, pasta, rice, pet food, laundry detergent, socks, toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

Food donations will be used to stuff a firetruck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the bank’s Andover branch, 161 Newton Sparta Road. There will be photos with Santa, music and hot chocolate.