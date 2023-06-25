Summer concert series begins Friday

The Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee will host free summer concerts at 7 p.m. Fridays in Dykstra Park.

The series, which begins June 30, is dedicated to the memory of Bernice Verwys, a volunteer and avid music fan who died last year.

Kicking off the series is Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, a bluesy rock trio from the Scranton, P.a., area that recently released a new record, “Black Leather Blues.”

The Dave Stryker Trio will perform July 14. Dave Stryker is a world-renowned jazz guitarist with 35 CDs as a leader. He has worked as a sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Dizzy Gillespie and Freddie Hubbard among others.

Singer/songwriter and storyteller Bruce Sudano will be making a rare appearance July 21. His songs have been covered by many singers, including Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton and Sudano’s late wife, Donna Summer.

The Rachel Z Trio will perform July 28. Rachel Carmel Hakim, better known as Rachel Z, is a jazz and rock singer/songwriter, pianist and educator. Besides leading her own groups, she has played with Wayne Shorter, Stanley Clarke, Najee, Al Di Meola and her husband, drummer Omar Hakim.

On Aug. 4, Dave Keyes, a blues, boogie and R&B piano master, will play. He has played with many people in his long career, including Odetta, David Johannsen and Bo Diddley.

Kara Grainger, an Australian blues singer and guitarist, will return to Sparta on Aug 11.

A tradition each year, longtime favorite and Jersey legend Billy Hector will bring his rockin’ trio to the township Aug. 18. He’ll be wailing on his beloved Fender Stratocaster, delving into his huge catalog of tunes and getting the crowd up on its feet.

The series will finish Sept. 1 with the Chris O’Leary Band, a blues band fronted by the singer and harmonica player. O’Leary was a member of Levon Helm’s Barnburners and has played with Hubert Sumlin, Jeff Healy, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and James Cotton.

Opening acts will include the Atlanta Café Band, the Fabulous Rhythm Aces, Bobby Syvarth & the Spartians, Johnny Charles, Brian St. John Band, Adam Jacob, Don Elliker and Mike Herz.

All shows are rain or shine; shows will move to the Mohawk Avenue School auditorium because of rain.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The shows are produced by the volunteer committee in collaboration with the township. Additional funding is provided by sponsors Garlic & Oil, Ava & Jacks, Mark Unglaub’s Farmers Insurance, Kiddie Academy, Laddey Clark & Ryan, La Vita Italian Specialties, Gears n’ Grinds, the Ampersand Inn, Maize & Blue Rehab, the Printing Center, the Rocks Management, Bill Wright School of Music, Andre’s Restaurant and ShopRite.

For information, go online to www.spartaarts.org