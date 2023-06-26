Summer reading kickoff party is Tuesday

The Sparta Public Library will host a Summer Reading Kick-off Party at noon Tuesday, June 27.

The event on the library lawn will include glitter tattoos, over-sized outdoor games, popcorn and hot dogs.

The program is only open to Beanstack Summer Reading participants. To participate, go online to https://spartalibrarynj.beanstack.com/reader365

Children, teens and adults who log the minutes they spend reading from Monday, June 26 through Saturday, Aug. 19, will earn badges for tokens that may be redeemed for a prize at the end of the program. The goal is 1,000 minutes, or about 20 minutes a day.

Participants may log the minutes they spend reading print books (chapter books, picture books, graphic novels, etc.), magazines, e-books and e-zines, newspapers, online articles, or listening to audio and e-audio books.