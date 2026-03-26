Sussex commissioners tour Sussex County library branches

County officials recently toured all six branches of Sussex County Library System, highlighting the range of services and programs available to residents throughout Sussex County.

Jill Space and Alan Henderson visited each library facility with County Library Director Will Porter and Associate Director Ellen Callanan.

During the tour, officials reviewed library collections, children’s programming, arts and crafts offerings and nontraditional lending services, including household items such as cookware.

Henderson said the visits demonstrated how heavily county residents rely on local libraries. He noted that the Vernon branch recorded 53,000 visitors last year, while the Sussex-Wantage branch served 73,000 visitors.

“These numbers show our libraries are an essential service and a vital resource for county residents,” Henderson said.

Space said public perception of libraries often does not reflect the full range of services now offered, including printing, children’s activities and access to free audiobooks.

She said residents can also use library audiobook collections instead of paid subscription services and encouraged more people to visit their local branch.

The county library system operates six branches in Hopatcong, Newton, Franklin, Vernon Township, Wantage Township and Frankford Township.

Additional information about programs and services is available through the library system’s main branch.