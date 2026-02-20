x
Sussex County chamber holds annual event

Fredon. The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce held an annual dinner on Feb. 19 at the Bear Brook Valley.

| 20 Feb 2026 | 10:48
    <b>The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce held is annual event on Feb. 19.</b>
    <b>Dawn Niper, Karen Kymer, Audra Preste and John Preste all from Kymer's Camping Resort, stand around a table.</b>
    <b>Stan Kula Executive Director, SCCC Foundation, Deana Cynar and Corey Brown from SCYMCA.</b>
