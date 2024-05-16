Sussex County commissioner candidates forum tonight

Five people running in the June 4 Republican primary for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will take part in a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The candidates are Chris Carney, Alan Henderson, Robert Kovic, Harvey Roseff and Earl Schick.

The forum, which is sponsored by Straus News, will be at Sussex County Technical School, 105 N. Church Road, Sparta.

It is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

