Sussex County Library System offers summer reading, events and USA 250 programs

The Sussex County Library System is inviting residents to take advantage of free programs, reading challenges and educational events throughout the summer.

Library officials said the system’s branches offer air-conditioned spaces, free Wi-Fi, books, movies, music, digital resources and activities for all ages.

“Summer is one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year for us at SCLS,” Library Director Will Porter said in a statement. “We look forward to our annual Summer Reading Program, and we’re especially excited to add celebrations of America’s Semiquincentennial to this summer’s offerings.”

This summer’s lineup includes programs tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary. July 4 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and library officials said the system’s USA 250 webpage highlights educational resources and related events taking place during the summer.

The library’s Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story,” invites readers of all ages to log books, magazines, graphic novels and other materials for a chance to earn raffle tickets and win prizes.

SCLS is also hosting a “Stomp Out Hunger” challenge in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program. Participants can visit library branches with food donations to receive stamps on a challenge ticket. Those who collect stamps from all five participating branches can enter a raffle drawing.

Children ages 12 and younger will also be able to participate in the Braen Stone Reading Rocks Program in August by reading five books to earn a prize box. A kickoff event is planned for July 31 at Skylands Stadium.

In addition to books and digital resources, the library’s Library of Things allows patrons to borrow items such as citizen science kits, fishing poles, an ice cream maker, croquet sets and museum passes.

All events and programs are free and open to the public. Library cards are available to those who live, work or attend school in Sussex County, with the exception of Sparta residents.