Sussex County YMCA to Hold 20th Annual Golf Outing at Ballyowen

The Sussex County YMCA will hold its 20th annual golf outing on May 18 at the Ballyowen Golf Club in Hamburg. All proceeds will help support everything that the Y provides for the community.

The golf outing begins at 7:15 a.m. with a catered breakfast for all participants, and ends with a cocktail reception in the pavilion, with hor d’oeuvres and an awards presentation in the afternoon. Reservations to play golf or attend the reception can be purchased online at metroymcas.org or by calling Alma Dhuyvetter, Corey Brown, or Edith Lynch at the Sussex County Y, (973-209-9622).

The Y has decided to dedicate this year’s golf outing to the late Raymond W. Cordts, who was involved with many charitable organizations within Sussex County. Cordts was a member of this year’s golf outing committee; he will be honored by the induction of the “Cordts Cannon,” on the 7th hole. His wife Pam will help kick off the tournament with a shotgun start.

In addition to his local charity work, Cordts worked as the senior vice president/business development officer at Lakeland Bank. He was also a former president of the Chamber of Commerce, secretary and treasurer of the Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative, a past chairman and trustee of the SCARC Foundation, and trustee of the Newton Medical Center Foundation. According to an announcement by the YMCA, Cordts also helped organize golf outings to support the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation in Newton for 38 years, helping to raise $1.5 million, among other endeavors.

This year’s golf outing is presented by Thorlabs Inc. Sponsors include Ray Corts - Lakeland Bank, First Hope Bank, the Macaluso Family, The Diet Man, RoNetco Supermarkets, Nielsen Group, John and Peggy Post, Wayne Tile, Woodland Trails Campground, and Wallkill Group.

“The Golf Outing has been a beloved tradition and successful fundraiser for the YMCA and we are thrilled to plan another terrific event this year. The Y has served as a critical lifeline in this community, especially these past few years, in providing much-needed programming to support the health of both children and adults when it’s been needed most,” said Jim Downing, chair of the 2022 Golf Outing. “We invite the community to join us for a fun day of golf in a beautiful setting — an event that will have an amazing impact on local lives.”

In 2021, the Sussex County YMCA gave back more than $185,000 to provide financial assistance to over 238 people in the community.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of our members and donors to continue delivering programs that address critical health and wellness needs, and these needs are greater than ever,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y. “To continue our impact, we need the support from this event to help fund programs offered to the community including Livestrong at the YMCA for cancer survivors, Y First physician’s referral program and Safety Around Water.”