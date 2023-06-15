Talk by master gardener is Wednesday at museum

The Sparta Historical Society welcomes everyone to enjoy the first day of summer from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the community gardens on the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s grounds.

Stroll leisurely as Lyne Ciccarelli highlights the sights and sounds of the certified butterfly garden and community garden plots.

Summer treats will be provided on the house patio.

Ciccarelli is a retired Rutgers master gardener and a member of the Sussex County chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Jersey. She will talk about the advantages of growing native plants and will distinguish native plants that are drought-resistant from those that prefer wet or shade conditions.

The event is weather-dependent; there is no rain date..

Members are free, the cost is $10 for non-members.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).