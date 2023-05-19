Tea lunch, speaker planned Thursday

Celebrate International Tea Day from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25 while participating in the Sparta Historical Society’s tea lunch featuring special guest, Gail Gastelu, owner/publisher of The Tea House Times.

Learn the differences between white, green, oolong and black teas; where tea is grown; how it is made; and proper steeping methods for each.

Gastelu also will discuss how tea can help people to be more mindful and relaxed along with the latest information about health benefits and skin-care ideas.

The program, opened to the public with reservations, will be at the Sparta Ambulance Building. 14 Sparta Ave.

Before the presentation, at noon will be a complete tea lunch with a choice of delicate sandwiches and desserts, provided by ShopRite Catering.

Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

Reservations are required and payment, made payable to Sparta Historical Society, indicating “tea,” must be received by Friday, May 19. Mail them to Sparta Historical Society, PO Box 312, Sparta, NJ 07871. Also, please call/email the society about your intent to attend so you are confirmed by May 15.

The Sparta Historical Society is at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday with the Spring Exhibition “Discover the ART in SpARTa” through July 23.

For details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council