Teacher to retire after 50-year career

For the past 35 years, Judith Slavin has dedicated her life to teaching and inspiring second-grade students at Alpine and Helen Morgan elementary schools in Sparta.

She will retire this summer after a total of 50 years in education.

Slavin, known as Judi to her friends, has found immense satisfaction in teaching second-graders because they are curious, imaginative and eager to learn. Every day brings something new and exciting, and she loves witnessing the growth and transformation of her students.

Over the years, she has cultivated a nurturing environment that fosters self-esteem, motivation and positive character traits in her students.

One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching is the ability to see the fruits of her labor, she said.

Because young children grow and develop so rapidly, she can observe the impact of her teaching methods and guidance on her students’ progress. This immediate feedback gives her work a unique sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Her dedication and passion for teaching have affected many of her former students. Some have chosen to pursue careers in education, with a few becoming her colleagues in the same school or teaching in other local schools and in different states.

Many former students have expressed their gratitude for her inspiration, she said.

The joy of teaching goes beyond the classroom, extending into the lives of her students as they grow and thrive.

“It’s gratifying when students stay in touch or come back to visit the classroom as guest readers,” she said.

Power of positivity

When asked her advice for new teachers, Slavin emphasizes the importance of focusing on the children and recognizing the unique privilege and joy of being an educator.

“Teaching is a profession where one has the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of their students.”

She encourages new teachers to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly.

A key aspect of her approach is the power of positivity.

Slavin believes in the impact of a simple gesture, such as a smile, to create a warm and welcoming environment. She uses the acronym “DFTS” (Don’t Forget to Smile) with her students, reminding them that a smile can be contagious and have a lasting impact on others. This approach shows her dedication to fostering a sense of community, empathy and emotional intelligence in her classroom.

She fills her classroom with smiley faces, reinforcing her “DFTS” mantra.

She also stresses the importance of collaboration. “By working together, teachers can drive change from the bottom up and create a supportive environment for students and staff.”

Slavinette Gazette

Slavin is particularly proud of the Slavinette Gazette, an activity she started many years ago to encourage her students’ writing and reading skills.

Students collaborate to create a class newspaper by writing about what they are learning, reviewing previously taught material and discussing topics significant to them.

A “Student of the Week” is featured, providing an opportunity to introduce new skills while reinforcing past lessons. Children eagerly share the finished product with their families each week.

The activity also promotes choral reading, helping even the most reluctant readers feel comfortable participating and building fluency in a safe, supportive environment, she said.

Through teaching methods, such as the Slavinette Gazette, Slavin nurtures well-rounded students who excel academically and in interpersonal and communication skills.

By incorporating collaborative projects that cover various subjects, she fosters an environment where students explore interests, connect with others and build a foundation for lifelong learning.

She emphasizes adaptability, critical thinking and problem-solving to prepare students to face an ever-changing world confidently.

Looking ahead

Slavin has not decided what she will do after retirement but she is determined to continue doing something meaningful.

In the meantime, she is looking forward to spending time with her two grandsons, traveling, hiking and exploring the great outdoors with her husband, David, of 50 years.

She also will indulge in her favorite ice cream flavor, coffee Heath bar crunch, a testament to her belief in finding balance and joy in life.