Sparta High School will present its spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70197

Senior citizens may attend the dress rehearsal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. They must register with the Sparta Recreation Department at 973-729-2383 by Friday, Feb. 24. A free grab-and-go dinner will be included for seniors.