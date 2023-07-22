Today is last day of art exhibit

The Sparta Historical Society’s spring exhibit, “Discover the ART in SpARTa,” will be open for its final day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

The free exhibit draws from Sparta’s talented resident artists. Guest artists submitted a wide range of works, using a variety of techniques, materials and dimensions.

The museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits, including the Edison Revisited gallery.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will be highlighting its wagon barn throughout August, featuring transportation, colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

There will be an opening celebration of the new schoolhouse exhibit Aug. 13.

The fall exhibit, on loan from John Kraft, a Lenni-Lenape archaeologist, opens in September.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the museum, 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

The museum is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.