Tomahawk Lake Waterpark hosts second job fair Thursday

For its 71st season, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark offers more than 100 full- and part-time summer jobs.

It will hold a job fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the waterpark, 155 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta.

Available positions include lifeguards, who will be trained and certified for free. Applicants must be 16 or older.

Other jobs are guest service and office attendants; waterslide dispatchers; retail, ticket sales and gate attendants; boat attendants; food service (snack bar and ice cream servers, catering, bartenders); parking attendants and security; passenger boat drivers; environmental park services and custodial; and maintenance.

Applicants may be ages 14 to 80. They must be available to work weekends and holidays with reliable transportation. Mature adults, students, teachers and retirees are welcome.

Many positions require no experience, and there is a potential to earn more than $5,000 for the season.

Benefits include but are not limited to competitive wage (based on age and experience), free training, employee parties, free park passes, flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Job seekers should bring two original forms of identification. Those younger than 18 must obtain working papers from their school.

For information, call 914-850-0296, send email to tklake@ptd.net or go online to www.tomahawklake.com