Tomorrow: County Commissioner candidates to answer questions at forum

The candidates for Sussex County Commissioner will answer questions during a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Sussex County Technical School Auditorium: 105 N Church Rd, Sparta

All five Republican candidates will be in attendance: Chris Carney, Alan Henderson, Robert Kovic, Harvey Roseff and Earl Schick.

Sparta Indpendent is hosting the event; the editors will be asking questions. Questions will also be collected from the audience during the forum.

The event is open to the public. To attend, please RSVP in advance using the form below.