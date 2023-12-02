x
Toys for Tots event Dec. 9 at train station

Sparta /
| 02 Dec 2023 | 07:27
    Donated toys are loaded onto the Toys for Tots train at the Sparta station in December 2022. (File photo by Kathy Shwiff)
The Sparta Train Station will host a Toys for Tots event along with Operation Toy Train from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

There will be free games, crafts, face painting and Touch a Truck along with a model train display, ice carving and robotics demonstrations. A food truck will be on site.

The train is expected to arrive with Santa aboard at 4 pm. He’ll be available for photos with children for about 20 minutes.

Residents are asked to drop off new unwrapped toys from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road.