Toys for Tots event Saturday at train station

The Sparta Train Station will host a Toys for Tots event along with Operation Toy Train from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

There will be free games, crafts, face painting and Touch a Truck along with a model train display, ice carving and robotics demonstrations. A food truck will be on site.

The train is expected to arrive with Santa aboard at 4 pm. He’ll be available for photos with children for about 20 minutes.

Residents are asked to drop off new unwrapped toys from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road.