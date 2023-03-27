Troop 150 holds annual mulch sale

Scout Troop 150’s annual mulch sale is under way. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 7.

Each bag is 100 percent organic mulch. The mulch comes in four colors: black, brown, natural and red.

Each bag is three cubic feet and costs $8.50.

Troop 150 members will deliver all orders of 10 bags or more for free April 29.

To order, go online to www.spartatroop150.org

Every year, Troop 150 sells thousands of bags of mulch to help fund its philanthropic efforts and program needs. That includes the Adopt-A-Family initiative, in which the troop provides Christmas presents for the less fortunate, and a sizable donation to the Sussex County Food Pantry.

The funds also help pay for camp scholarships, leadership training, trips, fees and replacement of worn-out equipment.