The Trout Derby 2024, sponsored by Sparta Parks & Recreation, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18 at the pond at Station Park.

Children up to age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Free; no registration required. Bring bait and poles. Please do not bring pets or use triple hooks.

Donations of nonperishable food items for the Sparta Community Food Pantry will be accepted.

For information, call 973-729-2383 or go online to spartanj.org