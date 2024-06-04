x
Twin graduates join Marine Corps

Sparta /
| 04 Jun 2024 | 03:35
    From left are Kathleen Smart, Thomas Smart, Joseph Smart and Staff Sgt. Escobar Lance. The twins graduated from Pope John XXIII Regional High School on Tuesday, June 3. Each has signed with the U.S. Marine Corps and will be leaving for training at Parris Island, S.C., this summer. (Photo provided)
    Joe and Tom Smart at graduation.
