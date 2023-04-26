UPDATE: School district plans to hire orchestra teacher

The Sparta Township School District plans to fill the orchestra teacher’s position at Sparta High School, Superintendent Matthew Beck said Wednesday afternoon, April 26.

“We have every intention of filling the SHS orchestra teacher’s position and continuing to provide our students with the high level of music instruction and opportunities they have grown to embrace and thrive in,” he said.

More than 500 people had signed an online petition by Wednesday morning asking the Sparta Board of Education to replace the high school orchestra teacher, who is retiring this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, the petition on change.org was marked “Victory” and said, “This petition made change with 826 supporters!”

Loni Bach is retiring after 30 years of teaching multiple classes and advising two clubs at Sparta High School, according to the petition.

“However, the Board of Education plans to not find a replacement for her position. Not only is this leaving hundreds of promising young musicians without a teacher but would cause the rest of the music department to scramble to fill the roles she left vacant,” it said.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave. It is scheduled to hold a public hearing and final vote on the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.

When the board introduced the $80 million spending plan at its meeting March 16, Superintendent Matthew Beck said no programs were eliminated but some positions open because of retirements or resignations were not filled.