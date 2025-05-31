UPDATED: Sparta Day is today

More than 100 vendors, live entertainment, a food plaza, and a special Kid’s Country with activities and amusements will be part of the annual Sparta Day celebration Saturday, May 31.

The event, which is organized by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS), will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station Park, 100 Station Road.

The free event is rain or shine.

Supplemental parking is available at Sparta Middle School, and a shuttle will take residents from the middle school lot to Station Park. The shuttle is provided courtesy of the Sparta Township Board of Education.

The JWCS founded Sparta Day 50 years ago.

All proceeds go to local and national charities and nonprofit organizations.