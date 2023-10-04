UPDATED: Witches Paddle benefits charities

More than 50 women dressed as witches paddled three miles across Lake Mohawk on Saturday, Sept. 30 to raise money to help survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

This was the fourth annual Witches Paddle, organized by Dodie Guardia, who introduced paddleboarding to the Sparta lake.

She and her co-host, Susan Parnell, believe in women celebrating women. “It’s the courage to change. It’s taking fear off the plate and replacing it with courage. And that’s what I do when I teach paddleboarding out on the water,” she said.

The women’s paddle raised about $8,000 for DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services.

It was followed by a half-mile paddle by 15 wee-witches, ages 12-16, who raised nearly $4,000 for the Valerie Fund Center at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, which cares for children with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

The new part of the event was inspired by a 12-year-old who took part in the Witches Paddle last year, then was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two days later.

She is healthy now and planned to do both paddles Saturday, Guardia said before the event.

Kim Spangenberg, chief executive of DASI, said the funds raised by the Witches Paddle are important because they can go directly to clients’ needs, such as food, gasoline, clothes and job searches, she said. Most of the organization’s grant funding is restricted to specific uses.

Guardia thanked the Lake Mohawk Country Club for allowing the paddlers to start and end there.