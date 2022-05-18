Van Kirk Museum’s spring exhibit opens May 22

The Sparta Historical Society will present, “The Best of Van Kirk Museum,” on two upcoming Sundays: May 22 and June 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. This will be the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s spring exhibit. Sparta Historical itself is celebrating its 20th anniversary and this exhibit draws heavily upon its museum’s group of rare historic objects through its collection gifts and purchases. Since the museum first opened in September 2014, the Van Kirk Homestead has assembled a diverse selection of artifacts, local as well as distant – some which have never been displayed before.

Admission is free and there will be a 2 p.m. talk.

In addition, the museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors, showing updated permanent exhibits. Be sure to visit the first floor “Edison Revisited” gallery.

“Our organization was fortunate that a few of our last year’s exhibit loaners were willing to offer us a permanent loan. So make your next visit to the museum a worthy one!” said a Historical Society representative.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. For more information, email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or visit vankirkmuseum.org.

The spring exhibition, “The Best of Van Kirk Museum” will also be available on second and fourth Sundays going forward through July 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.