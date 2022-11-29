Van Kirk Museum to host Holiday open house

The Sparta Historical Society will decorate the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s main floor in a vintage holiday style. This will be the last opportunity to visit the Van Kirk Homestead this year. The Holiday opening will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 11.

It also will be the final day to see the Fall 2022 exhibit, “Vintage Waterfowl Decoys: America’s First Folk Art”. This utilitarian art form features decoys from the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Galloway NJ. Decoys have a long established and deeply rooted American tradition. Hunters and sportsmen in the late 1800s and early 1900s sought field guides who offered the most realistic decoys.

Sparta and Sussex County have many lakes and had many hunting lodges. Admission is free and there will be a 2 p.m. talk.

In addition, the museum’s first floor and basement will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits. Docents will be on hand in both Mining and Kitchen exhibits.