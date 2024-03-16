Vendor registration open for Sparta Day

Vendor registration is open for the 49th annual Sparta Day, said the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) and title sponsor First Hope Bank.

Sparta Day is one of the community’s largest and most popular events.

It’s a vendor and craft fair and family fun festival, which kicks off the summer season.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Station Park.

The free community event is organized by JWCS volunteers with support from Sparta Township and Sparta Parks & Recreation.

All proceeds are donated to local and national nonprofit organizations.