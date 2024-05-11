Veritas presents murder mystery drama today

Veritas Christian Academy will present a murder mystery drama production, ”Murder on the 518,” on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

The show, written by Michele Giles, is a mix between “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Clue.”

Directed by speech teacher, Tara Marine, the drama has a cast of students from every class. They include junior Jackson Nyman as the lead private investigator and seniors Kayleigh Jeltema, Zoey Torppey, Eden Thiessen and Migda Baptiste.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at Veritas, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.

Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/518tickets