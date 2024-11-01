Veterans Day events

Sunday, Nov. 3

24th annual Salute to Military Veterans: Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Also, reading of essays written by local students, a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action solemn remembrance, and a 21-gun salute by members of the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will present commemorative pins to all veterans in attendance. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the event. For information, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1221 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us

Thursday, Nov. 7

Job Fair, Veterans Services and Vendor Event: 6 to 9 p.m. at Sussex County Community College Student Center, “D” building, 1 College Hill Road, Newton. Sponsored by Family Promise of Sussex County.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony: 11 a.m. at municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road, Hardyston.

Dedication Ceremony for Flags of Honor: 11 a.m. at municipal building, 39 Trinity St., Newton. All honorees, families, and residents welcome. Make a donation and dedicate a flag by Nov. 1. Donations benefit Community Hope’s Hope for Veterans Program, which ensures a safe haven for homeless and disabled veterans. For information, contact the Newton Recreation Department at recreation@newtontownhall.com or 973-383-3521 ext. 247.

Veterans Day Ceremony: Noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. Volunteers needed to place flags on graves.

24th annual Military Concert and Tattoo: 6 p.m. at West Milford High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those age 13 and older; $15 for senior citizens age 60 and older and veterans; and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children age 4 and younger admitted for free. Buy tickets online at my.cheddarup.com/c/2023-tattoo-tickets-copy/items?cart or at the door.

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony: 9:15 a.m. in gym at Frankford Township School, 2 Pines Road, Branchville. Veterans welcome to attend.

Veterans Day March and Ceremony: Veterans are invited to march with rucksacks at 9:30 a.m. from the South Lodge at Mountain Creek in Vernon to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441, 313 Route 94, Vernon, for a brief ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Then a free chicken BBQ buffet lunch until 5 p.m.

Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Veterans Field, Flora Avenue, Hopatcong.

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Friday, Nov. 15

Veterans Day Celebration: All veterans and their families are invited to be honored guests. 10 a.m. at Stillwater Township School gymnasium. Veterans asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. PTA will provide light refreshments after the assembly. RSVP to Marissa Cramer at 973-383-6171 ext. 224 or marissacramer@stillwaterschool.net

