Veterans Roundtable tonight in Sparta

Four local veterans - Peter Litchfield, Brian O’Neill, John Siemer and Susan Roy - will speak about their experiences Thursday, May 11 at a meeting of the Sparta Historical Society.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Sparta Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St.

Sparta Middle School students are welcome to attend to enhance their school project on veterans.

After the presentation, refreshments will be served.

Those attending will have a chance to ask questions.

Members are admitted free along with students with ID. The cost is $10 for non-members.

The Sparta Historical Society also will march in the township’s Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29. There will be a short service by the Veterans of Foreign Wars afterward.

The society’s Veterans Salute Weekend to be June 10-11 at Van Kirk Homestead Museum. There will be Iraq and Afghanistan war exhibits; a Revolutionary War re-enactors encampment; Civil War re-enactors with fire and drill demonstrations; and World War II, Korean and Vietnam equipment and vehicles displays.

The society is at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

The spring exhibition called “Discover the ART in SpARTa” will be open Sunday, May 14 and every second and fourth Sunday through July 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a talk at 2 p.m.

For details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.