VFW to host Ukrainian fundraising dinner tonight

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248 will host a fundraising dinner offering traditional Ukrainian fare at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the post, 66 Main St., Sparta.

Proceeds will assist the Sparta VFW in its effort supporting Ukrainian residents and soldiers and also will help Ukrainian war refugees residing locally.

“Our support for Ukraine continues to be strong, and funding for our efforts remains critical,” said VFW Commander Peter Litchfield. “We’re asking our community to join us in our efforts by attending this fantastic fundraiser dinner showcasing Ukrainian cuisine.”

The dinner will include homemade Ukrainian fare, such as borscht and pierogi as well as homemade Ukrainian desserts.

Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased in advance online at https://www.facebook.com/spartavfw

Tickets also will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.

“Anyone interested in contributing financially to our ongoing Ukraine effort outside of the fundraiser dinner can make a donation through our Sparta VFW donation page,” Litchfield said. “100 percent of donations directly support the cause and will benefit not only those who remain in Ukraine but those who have fled the horrors of war and reside right here in our community.”

One Ukrainian war refugee living in Sparta, who requested anonymity because of fear of retaliation, said the war launched by Russia in February 2022 “has had a devastating, profound effect on my family and me.”

“We’re attempting to pick up the pieces of our lives and move forward, but memories of the horrors we experienced weigh heavily on our hearts and minds, and the knowledge that our fellow Ukrainians continue to face these horrors is almost too much to bear.”

Those interested in assisting with the Sparta VFW’s Ukraine effort may donate hunting-style or military clothing, boots, and new or gently-used sleeping bags. These items will be shipped to Ukraine. Collection boxes are inside the back door of the Sparta VFW post, 66 Main St.

“Since the launch of our Ukraine effort, the Sparta VFW - working with Sparta resident Natalia Mysh and with the support of our community - has contributed a substantial amount of trauma kits, medicine, medical supplies, military attire, dry snacks, sleeping bags and financial support,” said Litchfield. “We and our Ukrainian recipients are incredibly grateful, and we’ll continue our efforts as long as the war in Ukraine rages on.”

Send questions regarding the Ukraine effort to Litchfield at 973-271-2215 or spartavfw7248@gmail.com