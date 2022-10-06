Volunteering good for the soul

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it is a time to reflect on all of the blessings in our life and how fortunate we are to live in a town that supports our senior population.

Want to give back or pay it forward??

There are opportunities in our town for just that! It also gives a newly retired resident a chance to see into their future. Sparta has so much to offer our senior population and you can view this, first hand, in either of these positions.

Sparta Town Hall Ambassador

Christa Schmidt oversees and coordinates a monthly schedule of senior citizens to be the face of our Town Hall.

There she will teach what to say and do as a greeter. She walks through the building to give people an idea of where each Township Department is located and introduces you to the employees.

You can select your hours, a maximum of 2 to sit in the glass enclosed room to welcome visitors and help direct them to their destination.

This is a wonderful way to get to know our dignitaries, administration and residents, and for them to meet you!

Senior Van Telephone Ambassador

Cindy Dunn oversees and coordinates with Sparta Recreation, to assign senior citizens, to answer the phones at the Sparta Senior Center, located in Knoll Properties.

Volunteers can choose from two time slots during the day. 9 a.m. until noon or noon until 3 p.m. These seniors learn how to schedule our Sparta Senior residents who would like to use our free bus service and perform other simple as duties as defined.

Volunteering gives seniors many social, emotional, and physical health benefits, and an opportunity to beautify the landscape of their mind, body and our community around them.

Just call Sparta Recreation at 973-729-2383.