x
Vote Now: Cover Art for Sparta Independent Children’s Edition

The finalists are in. Vote for your favorite cover design by using the form below. The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Sparta Independent Children’s Edition next week.

| 14 Apr 2025 | 09:05
    Vana Iyer's cover design.
    Max Kundrath's cover design.
    Quinn Woltjen's cover design.
    Elizabeth Grace Murphy's cover design.
    Tyler DeVane's cover design.
    Alexa Mayben's cover design.
    Cataloya Azcona's cover design.
Talented local students submitted artwork to appear as the cover of the Sparta Independent Children’s Edition publishing next week. This highly anticipated special edition of the newspaper is 100% created by local children, featuring their artwork for the ads, and writing for the stories.

See the cover design finalists and vote for your favorite by using the form below (or click here to open the form in a new tab). The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Sparta Independent Children’s Edition next week.

Hurry, voting closes at noon Wednesday, April 16. You may only vote once.