Vote Now: Sparta Independent’s Wrapping Paper Contest

Thank you to all of the talented young artists who submitted their designs to Sparta Independent’s Wrapping Paper Contest. The judges chose six finalists.

Now, it’s up to our readers to decide which design will be printed as wrapping paper across the centerspread of our Dec. 15 edition.

View the semifinalists’ artwork, and vote for your favorite below. Readers may vote once per day until voting closes Dec. 9 by visiting this story, or going to spartaindependent.com and clicking the “Fun and Games” tab.