Voters go to the polls Tuesday

Voters will choose state, county and local officials in the election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Edmund Khanoo, a Democrat, and Assemblyman Parker Space, a Republican, are running for a state Senate seat in Legislative District 24.

Four people are running for two Assembly seats: Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, both Republicans; Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma, a Democrat; and Veronica Fernandez, an Independent.

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners: Jack DeGroot, a Republican, and Damaris Lira, a Democrat. The term is for three years.

In Sparta, seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Board of Education: Dana Dumpert, Kaitlin Gagnon, Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana, Christina Longo-Keiling, Robert Meara, LeeAnne Pitzer and Chad Wood. The terms are for three years.

In Byram, four candidates are running for three seats on the Township Council: Raymond Bonker, Lisa “Cris” Franco, John “Jack” Gallagher Jr. and Richard Proctor. The terms are for four years.

There also are four candidates for three seats on the Byram Township Board of Education: Alexandria “Alli” Cicchetti-Smith, Julie Lucente, James McBain and Lauren Pedersen. The terms are for three years.

The ballot in Byram includes a referendum asking voters whether they support or oppose a Township Council ordinance to finance $9.7 million for construction of a new municipal building.