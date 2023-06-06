War re-enactors, VA counselors part of tribute to veterans this weekend

The Sparta Historical Society will honor veterans and their families during a two-day event June 10-11.

The public is invited to attend the free event, which will include a Revolutionary War re-enactors encampment; Civil War re-enactors with fire and drill demonstrations; and World War II, Korean era and Vietnam era equipment and vehicles displays.

Veterans Administration counselors will available for advice and assistance.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 on the sports fields of Sparta Middle School, 336 Main St.

Food by the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars will be available for purchase.

Admission is free; donations are welcome.

The primary sponsors are Sparwick Contracting and Lakeland Bank.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will be open during the weekend. The spring exhibit, called “Discover the ART in SpARTa,” showcases the work of talented residents.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway). It is open every second and fourth Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com