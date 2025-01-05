Water rate increase approved

The Township Council unanimously approved an ordinance to increase the water rate at its meeting Dec. 10.

The rate rose to $4.73 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption Jan. 1.

It will rise to $4.85 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption in 2026 and to $4.97 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption in 2027. Increases of 2.5 percent will continue annually.

In addition, a water capital improvement fee of $20 for all water meters has been added in the first-quarter billing of 2025 and will continue in each billing cycle.

The council also approved ordinances:

• Increasing a variety of fees, including those for recreation programs, construction and fire prevention permits and inspections, and for police services and the cost of police reports.

• Prohibiting parking on the east side of Market Street, a private road in the North Village complex. The road is owned by the Stone Gate at Sparta Homeowners Association. The ordinance permits the township police to enforce the no-parking rule.

Council members approved a resolution authorizing a shared services agreement between the township and the Board of Education for a school resource officer.

Police Chief Jeffrey McCarrick said the Police Department has taken steps during the past year to become reaccredited by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. The final assessment is expected soon.

In answer to a question, township manager James Zepp explained that recent budget transfers were needed because the 2024 budget was not set up appropriately from the beginning. ”It is my intention that this won’t happen again.”

Quinn, Hertzberg honored

Council members Christine Quinn and Josh Hertzberg were honored for their service during their last meeting. Both lost bids for re-election Nov. 5.

Quinn has been a council member since 2013.

Mayor Neill Clark said he was impressed by how prepared Quinn was when he attended his first meeting with her at the Recreation Department.

“The people of Sparta want that in their leader. Someone who does the homework, someone who puts in the effort. I know that people are forever grateful for that.

”She has been a tireless advocate particularly for our seniors and our veterans and particularly our children,” he added.

Hertzberg said he’s never seen anyone work harder at something than Quinn has. “This town would not be where it is without you, Chris. ... Your work is unmatched.”

She recalled working with Hertzberg for decades in the Sparta Youth Football and Cheerleading program. He was president of the league and she was vice president.

When she joined the council, she urged him to join her there.

”I have enjoyed more than you know being your wingman, your colleague but most importantly being your friend. And I will forever be appreciative of everything that we accomplished together,” she told him.

Quinn said she learned so much working with the township’s employees, professionals and residents. “What an amazing opportunity all the way around.”

Hertzberg was on the council from 2015 through 2018 and 2021 through 2024. In between, he was a member of the Sussex County Board of Freeholders.

“He has been a tireless advocate of our business community, also for our sports department and countless other things,” Clark said.

Hertzberg praised the township employees who “do all the hard work to keep this town going.”

”It’s been a great experience to do this in my hometown, where I grew up, and to try to make it a better place for my kids so they can have the same experience I had.”

Plaque for Clark

Deputy Mayor Dean Blumetti presented Clark with a gavel on a plaque marking the end of his year as mayor.

“It’s been an honor to be the mayor,” Clark said, thanking the other council members “who work tirelessly on behalf of the people.”

Council members need to represent the views of the voters who elected them, he noted. “We’re mere vessels for what the people want.

“We’ve had some tough votes this year,” he said, mentioning the ban on short-term home rentals and replacing the artificial turf on Ungerman Field.

“There will be more tough votes and maybe we won’t always get it right but I think we’ll try.”