The Sparta Education Foundation holds its 10th annual Wine & Food Pairing fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Barn at Hillside Park in Andover.

The wine, beer and spirits tasting are courtesy of Opici Wine Group & Liquor Factory.

Hors d’oeuvres and desserts are by Sparta chef Dorant Wolfe, also known as Truffles n’ Thyme.

Live music will be provided by the Treble & Bass Jazz Trio.

Tickets are $95 each. They may be purchased online at e.givesmart.com/events/Axq/