Wine pairing fundraiser raises $8,000 for Sparta Community Food Pantry

Community members gathered at Andrés Lakeside Restaurant on June 18 for a wine pairing charity event that raised $8,000 for the Sparta Community Food Pantry.

The fundraiser combined gourmet cuisine and curated wine selections in support of the pantry’s mission to provide food assistance and essential resources to individuals and families throughout northern New Jersey.

Wine pairings for the event were coordinated by Nicole Borrelli, general manager of Metropolis Wine Merchants, in partnership with Burke’s Wine & Liquors.

Guests enjoyed a lakeside dining experience while contributing to the pantry’s efforts to address food insecurity in the region.

Sparta Community Food Pantry board member and event organizer Marjy Murphy thanked attendees and supporters for making the fundraiser a success.

“This event would not have been possible without the enthusiasm and generosity of our community,” Murphy said.

Local businesses also contributed to the event’s success through sponsorships and donations. Supporters included Onoré Men’s Store, Lake Mohawk Golf Club, Burke’s Liquor Store, Ibranyi Is Floral, Jackie Dickerson of Touchstone Jewelry and Bill Volpe of Urban Source. Additional contributions were provided by Garlic & Oil, Industry Restaurant, Cloveberry, St. Moritz, Angelino’s and Krogh’s.

Organizers said personal donations from attendees further boosted fundraising efforts and demonstrated the community’s commitment to helping neighbors in need.