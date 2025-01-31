Winter Carnival is Saturday

The 2025 Winter Carnival, sponsored by the Sparta Parks & Recreation Department, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sparta Middle School, 350 Main St.

Free indoor activities will include a bounce house, GaGa Pit, sand art and face painting. There also will be a Pinewood Derby racetrack and instruction in chess and self-defense.

At 2 p.m., magician Joe Fischer will present his show, “Hocus Pocus, It’s Joe Fischer.”

In addition, local dance and theater groups will perform.

No registration required.

Food donations to the Sparta Community Food Pantry will be accepted.