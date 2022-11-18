Wirths to retire at end of term

Assemblyman Hal Wirths ), the Assembly Republican Budget Officer, announced today that he will not be a candidate for re-election to his Assembly seat in 2023.

“After much thoughtful reflection, I have decided that I am at a point in my life where I’m ready to slow it down some,” said Assemblyman Wirths. “My wife’s health issues have been public for a while now and more recently I had a health scare of my own. When confronted with a profound situation you start to take stock of your life and I’ve come to the conclusion that there are other things I wish to do after my term is complete.”

He served alongside fellow District Assemblyman Parker Space and State Sen. Steve Oroho.

“Hal is an outstanding colleague in the Legislature and an even better friend,” Oroho said. “We share a strong interest in fiscal issues and have collaborated extensively on State Budget matters. When his term ends, I’ll miss having him around day to day to bounce around ideas particularly during Budget season in the Legislature. Together with Parker and our joint district office staff, we have had a good camaraderie that I’ll genuinely miss.”

Wirths was elected to the state assembly in 2017. From 2010 until 2016, he servved as the Commissioner of thew Ne Jersey Dept. of Labor and Workforce development, focusing on modernizing the state’s unemployment insurance benefits sstem, reducing waste and benefits fraud.

Before that he served was a member of the Sussex County Board of Chosen Freeholders from 2000-2010. He served as freeholders director in 2004 and 2008.

“When I look back on my public service that started on the Sussex County Freeholder Board and led to being Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and ultimately to Assemblyman of the 24th Legislative District, I am proud of what I have accomplished,” said Wirths said. “After my Assembly term ends, although I won’t be on the front lines anymore, I do intend to stay involved in the community and look forward to contributing in other ways.”