Witches Paddle benefits charities

Dozens of women dressed as witches paddled across Lake Mohawk on Saturday, Sept. 30 to raise money to help survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.
This was the fourth annual Witches Paddle, organized by Dodie Guardia, who introduced paddleboarding to the Sparta lake.
She and her co-host, Susan Parnell, believe in women celebrating women. “It’s the courage to change. It’s taking fear off the plate and replacing it with courage. And that’s what I do when I teach paddleboarding out on the water,” she said.
The event last year raised about $8,000 for DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services, and Guardia expected to raise about the same amount this year.
While 85 adults and 15 pre-teens and teens registered to participate, the gray skies and moderate wind likely kept some of those at home, she said.
The planned 4.25-mile course was shortened because of the wind.
New this year was a second half-mile paddle for those ages 12-16. Funds raised by it will go to the Valerie Fund Center at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, which cares for children with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.
The addition was inspired by a 12-year-old who took part in the Witches Paddle last year, then was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two days later.
She is healthy now and planned to do both paddles Saturday, Guardia said.
Kim Spangenberg, chief executive of DASI, said the funds raised by the Witches Paddle are important because they can go directly to services for clients, such as food, gasoline, clothes and job searches, she said. Most of the organization’s grant funding is for specific uses.
Guardia thanked the Lake Mohawk Country Club for allowing the paddlers to start and end there.