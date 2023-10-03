Witches Paddle benefits charities

Dozens of women dressed as witches paddled across Lake Mohawk on Saturday, Sept. 30 to raise money to help survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

This was the fourth annual Witches Paddle, organized by Dodie Guardia, who introduced paddleboarding to the Sparta lake.

She and her co-host, Susan Parnell, believe in women celebrating women. “It’s the courage to change. It’s taking fear off the plate and replacing it with courage. And that’s what I do when I teach paddleboarding out on the water,” she said.