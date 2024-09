Nearly 100 witches, including 10 teens and six children, took part in the fifth annual Witches Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 15 on Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

The event celebrates the courage of survivors of domestic abuse and raises money to support women rebuilding their lives.

All proceeds go to Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI), a nonprofit organization based in Newton.

Celebrating Courage, a nonprofit based in Sparta, also hosts a similar events in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.