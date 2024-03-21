Women’s history programs tonight

Two programs are planned Thursday, March 21 as part of the Sparta Historical Society’s series for Women’s History Month.

They will begin at 7 p.m. at Sparta Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St..

Admission is $10 for non-members. Members and students are admitted for free.

Cassidy Pry, a senior at Sparta High School, will portray St. Kateri, Lily of the Mohawks, who has a special connection with the town of Sparta.

Pry has been part of a professional acting group and played the lead role in “Annie” at the Paper Mill Playhouse. She enjoys robotics, teaching (especially the French language) and singing in two choirs.

Next, Joel Farkas will present “Celebrating Women: Before, During and After the American Revolution.” This lecture is about matriarchal versus patriarchal societies from Native American to European.

He will discuss 25 extraordinary women who “broke the mold” and proved that women were not the weaker sex.

After the programs, tea/coffee and light refreshments will be served.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

It will open Sunday, April 14 with a spring exhibition on “Metal: From Earth to Form and Fashion.” The museum will be open every second and fourth Sunday through July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available by the New Jersey Council of the Arts administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.