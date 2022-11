The McAfee Fire Department, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Wallkill Valley Chapter #1002, the Sparta Women’s Club and Atlantic Health will be participating in the sponsorship of wreaths for the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery in Sparta this year.

The laying of the wreaths will take place after a short memorial service starting at noon on Dec. 17. The Snufftown Garden Club, sponsor of a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker to be placed in the cemetery, will be providing refreshments for the volunteers laying wreaths.

To sponsor a single wreath is $15, with $5 of that cost going Pets for Vets to support our surviving veterans. Sponsorships will be accepted until Nov. 30.