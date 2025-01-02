$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

New Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot, right, of Wantage is sworn in Jan. 1 in the county courthouse. DeGroot, 24, defeated an incumbent in the GOP primary. FEBRUARY

Earl Schick is chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on Feb. 3. MARCH

Members of Sparta UNICO march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16 in Newton. APRIL

Paul DeMott of Wantage is one of more than 100 students, parents, alumni and staff members who criticize a plan to cut three shops at Sussex County Technical School during a six-hour Board of Education meeting April 18. MAY

Members of the Sparta Fire Department march in the Memorial Day Parade on May 27. JUNE

The grandstands are full for Sparta High School’s commencement ceremony June 20. Because of the heat, a livestream was provided inside the school. JULY

Swimmers begin the first leg of Pass It Along’s Triathlon on July 27 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

AUGUST

From left, Thomas Snyder was promoted to captain; Joe Antonello and Frank Schomp to lieutenant; and Scott Elig, Steve Guido and Tim Lynott to sergeant during a Police Department ceremony Aug. 30 at Sparta High School. SEPTEMBER

Participants start the Labor Day 5K on Sept. 2. About 250 people took part in the seventh annual event, organized by the Sparta law firm of Askin & Hooker. OCTOBER

The Headless Horseman rides through Sparta on Halloween. NOVEMBER

Pope John powerhouse running back Tylik Hill, left, consoles teammate Evan Kennedy after their 33-21 loss to DePaul in the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B championship game Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium. DECEMBER